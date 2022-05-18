Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the healthcare situation in Ukraine and Donbas during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"Lavrov outlined in detail the actions taken on a daily basis as part of a special military operation to end the suffering of civilians, and called on the WHO to influence the Kiev regime so that it does not interfere with the implementation of the measures proposed for this purpose," the ministry said in a statement,