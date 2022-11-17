UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Will Attend CSTO Meetings In Yerevan On November 22-23 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov Will Attend CSTO Meetings in Yerevan on November 22-23 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Yerevan on November 22-23, where he will attend several CSTO meetings, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"On November 22-23, the minister will take part in a joint meeting of the Council of foreign ministers, the Council of defense ministers, the Committee of secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils.

The event will be held in Yerevan ahead of the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council," Nechaev said.

The diplomat added that the participants of the meetings will discuss the military-political situation in the CSTO region, and approve a number of documents, including the final declaration submitted for approval by the CSTO Collective Security Council.

