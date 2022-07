Lavrov Will Meet With Indian, Indonesian, Brazilian, Argentine Counterparts in Bali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DESNSAPAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday will meet with his Indian, Brazilian, Indonesian, and Argentine counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Meetings with ministers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina are scheduled for today," the ministry told journalists.

Lavrov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Bali on Thursday.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from Thursday to Friday.