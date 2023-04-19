UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Will Not Evade Meetings With US Officials In New York If They Meet - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Lavrov Will Not Evade Meetings With US Officials in New York If They Meet - Nebenzia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not evade meetings with US officials during his visit to New York next week if they are ready to meet, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not evade meetings with US officials during his visit to New York next week if they are ready to meet, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We are not evading any meetings.

If there is a willingness from the part of the US, we will not run away from such meetings," Nebenzia told reporters.

However, the Russian envoy to the UN said that he is not aware of any plans to hold such meetings.

Lavrov also hopes to preside over two meetings on multilateralism and the middle East, Nebenzia said.

