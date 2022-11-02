Lavrov Will Set Off to Visit Jordan, UAE on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will set off to pay visits to Jordan and the UAE on Wednesday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The visit of the Russian foreign minister to the middle East begins today. It is assumed that the delegation headed by Sergey Lavrov will visit Jordan and the UAE," Zakharova told reporters.