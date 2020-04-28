Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Afghanistan, Reject US Plans to Extend Iran Arms Embargo - Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal in the context of Washington's plant to extend the Iran arms embargo, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal in the context of Washington's plant to extend the Iran arms embargo, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have exchanged opinions, during their phone conversation, on the development of the political situation in Afghanistan, discussing effort toward reconciliation and political consensus in the country," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministers have rejected the United States's plan to extend the arms embargo or impose harsher sanctions on Iran.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources in the US administration, that if the United Nations Security Council declines to extend the arms embargo, which expires this year, the US may force the extension through claiming that it formally remains a participant of the Iran nuclear deal, even though US President Donald Trump's administration announced withdrawal in 2018.