Lavrov, Zarif Discuss COVID-19 Response Coordination - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussed on Monday, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response coordination, including the removal of unilateral sanctions and restrictions on medication deliveries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussed on Monday, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response coordination, including the removal of unilateral sanctions and restrictions on medication deliveries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks were held at Zarif's initiative.

"They have thoroughly exchanged opinions on the pressing international matters, with a special accent on the development of the situation in Afghanistan, taking into consideration the role of regional countries.

They have also touched upon the prospects of activating effort on Yemeni crisis settlement, in light of the United Nations' latest suggestions. The ministers have paid a special attention to the tasks related to multilateral coordination on coronavirus response, including abandoning illegal unilateral sanctions and other restrictions regarding medications and essentials delivery," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.