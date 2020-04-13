UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Zarif Discuss COVID-19 Response Coordination - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov, Zarif Discuss COVID-19 Response Coordination - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussed on Monday, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response coordination, including the removal of unilateral sanctions and restrictions on medication deliveries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussed on Monday, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response coordination, including the removal of unilateral sanctions and restrictions on medication deliveries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks were held at Zarif's initiative.

"They have thoroughly exchanged opinions on the pressing international matters, with a special accent on the development of the situation in Afghanistan, taking into consideration the role of regional countries.

They have also touched upon the prospects of activating effort on Yemeni crisis settlement, in light of the United Nations' latest suggestions. The ministers have paid a special attention to the tasks related to multilateral coordination on coronavirus response, including abandoning illegal unilateral sanctions and other restrictions regarding medications and essentials delivery," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over Rs 214 mln distributed among 17,883 deserving ..

6 minutes ago

Millions return to work as Spain sees fall in deat ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan should seek emergency loan from AIIB to f ..

8 minutes ago

Burundi launches mass measles vaccination initiati ..

6 minutes ago

ECC approves 200,00 Mt wheat to USC from Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) re-issues notices to NA ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.