Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Syrian Crisis Settlement, JCPOA Over Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed over the phone the Syrian crisis settlement in the context of Astana format guarantor states' agreements, and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"There has been a detailed discussion of pressing international topics, including the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, and the Syrian settlement in the context of Astana format guarantor states' agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.