UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Syrian Crisis Settlement, JCPOA Over Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Lavrov, Zarif Discuss Syrian Crisis Settlement, JCPOA Over Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed over the phone the Syrian crisis settlement in the context of Astana format guarantor states' agreements, and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed over the phone the Syrian crisis settlement in the context of Astana format guarantor states' agreements, and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"There has been a detailed discussion of pressing international topics, including the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, and the Syrian settlement in the context of Astana format guarantor states' agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Nuclear Astana

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

48 minutes ago

Big multinationals dominating democratic govts in ..

1 minute ago

2405 cases of power pilferages detected in Feb

1 minute ago

SMEDA convenes 3rd meeting of ECDF

1 minute ago

Lavrov Tells Zarif Russia Ready to Assist Iran on ..

1 minute ago

Govt always respected courts' verdicts: Faisal Jav ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.