Lavrov, Zarif Discussed Situation in Northeast Syria by Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the situation in northeastern Syria by phone on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Issues related to the development of the situation in northeast Syria were discussed.

A common opinion was expressed on the need to achieve a lasting and long-term stabilization of the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria through dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as between by the Syrian authorities and representatives of the Syrian Kurds," it said.

"It was stressed that Russia and Iran were ready to contribute to such contacts," the ministry said.