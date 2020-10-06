Lavrov, Zarif Express Concern About Escalation of Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed concern over the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"Serious concern of Moscow and Tehran was expressed about the unprecedented escalation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The danger of the involvement of radical militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya in it was emphasized," the statement says.

Lavrov pointed to the intensive efforts of Russia both in its national capacity and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the early establishment of peace in the region. The ministers again emphasized the important role that the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia could play in this.

The parties agreed to maintain further contacts, the ministry added.