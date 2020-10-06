UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Zarif Express Concern About Escalation Of Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Lavrov, Zarif Express Concern About Escalation of Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed concern over the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed concern over the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Serious concern of Moscow and Tehran was expressed about the unprecedented escalation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The danger of the involvement of radical militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya in it was emphasized," the statement says.

Lavrov pointed to the intensive efforts of Russia both in its national capacity and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the early establishment of peace in the region. The ministers again emphasized the important role that the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia could play in this.

The parties agreed to maintain further contacts, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Moscow Russia Minsk Armenia Tehran Azerbaijan Libya From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

30 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

45 minutes ago

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

60 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

60 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews reviews development projects worth ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.