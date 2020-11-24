UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Zarif Held Phone Talks On Karabakh, Syria, JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Lavrov, Zarif Held Phone Talks on Karabakh, Syria, JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Tuesday a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif; they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria and the problematic related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with reference to the Russian side's effort toward full ceasefire in the conflict area, and the need to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians who suffered from the combat.

They thoroughly exchanged opinions on other key issues, including the situation in Syria, the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Zarif confirmed commitment to cooperate on the JCPOA, stressing that all the JCPOA participants should resume full compliance with their obligations, the statement read on.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Zarif also discussed the Russian-Iranian partnership in trade, the economy and humanitarian affairs.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Russia Yemen All From

Recent Stories

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

31 minutes ago

Armed Man Took Six Children Hostage in Russia's St ..

5 minutes ago

SCCI boosts economic and investment relations with ..

46 minutes ago

Dry Form of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Can Be Produced Abroad ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V to Be Free ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.