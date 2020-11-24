Lavrov, Zarif Held Phone Talks on Karabakh, Syria, JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Tuesday a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif; they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria and the problematic related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with reference to the Russian side's effort toward full ceasefire in the conflict area, and the need to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians who suffered from the combat.

They thoroughly exchanged opinions on other key issues, including the situation in Syria, the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Zarif confirmed commitment to cooperate on the JCPOA, stressing that all the JCPOA participants should resume full compliance with their obligations, the statement read on.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Zarif also discussed the Russian-Iranian partnership in trade, the economy and humanitarian affairs.