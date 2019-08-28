UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Zarif To Discuss JCPOA, Persian Gulf In Moscow Sept 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will meet in Moscow on September 2 to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf amid Iranian-US tensions, as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

"On September 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold in Moscow talks with the Iranian foreign minister. They plan to discuss pressing matters related to bilateral cooperation, exchange opinions on the regional and international agendas, including the JCPOA and the situation in the Persian Gulf region," Zakharova said at a briefing.

