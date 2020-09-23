Lavrov, Zarif to Discuss Situation Around JCPOA in Moscow on Thursday - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on September 24, during which the parties will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program, as well as energy issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On September 24, the Iranian foreign minister will be in Moscow on a working visit, during which talks will be held with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. It is planned to discuss a number of pressing international topics, including the state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.

"Special attention will be paid to the bilateral agenda, first of all, the implementation of key joint projects in the field of energy, transport, building up cultural and humanitarian ties," Zakharova noted.

On Sunday, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik about Zarif's visit to Moscow on September 24 and his meeting with Lavrov.