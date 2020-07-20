UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Zarif To Focus On Situation Around Iran Nuclear Deal At Upcoming Talks - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, are expected to focus on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik

"JCPOA will be the key topic. Then, [they will] certainly [discuss] bilateral relations and Syria. These are the most pressing matters," Kabulov said.

