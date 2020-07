Lavrov, Zarif to Hold Talks in Moscow on Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Lavrov and Zarif will hold negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow," Zakharova told reporters.