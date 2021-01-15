Lavrov, Zarif to Meet in Moscow on January 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will meet in Moscow on January 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will meet in Moscow on January 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On January 26, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a working visit to Moscow, he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the ministers will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.