UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Zarif To Meet In Moscow On January 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Lavrov, Zarif to Meet in Moscow on January 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will meet in Moscow on January 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will meet in Moscow on January 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On January 26, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a working visit to Moscow, he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the ministers will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Exchange Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit January

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

52 seconds ago

No Harden, no problem as Wood bags 27 points to fu ..

54 seconds ago

Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles n ..

56 seconds ago

Breaking: PIA plane confiscated in Malaysia over p ..

12 minutes ago

Lavrov to Hold Talks With Hungarian Foreign Minist ..

11 minutes ago

Almost 1,500 Coronavirus Mutations Detected in Rus ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.