Lavrov, Zarif To Meet on November 23 to Discuss Karabakh, JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Iranian Counterpart Javad Zarif in Moscow on November 23 to discuss Karabakh and Iran nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On November 23, Iranian foreign minister will be in Moscow for a new working visit, during which he will speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They are expected to continue discussing a number of pressing issues of international importance, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Persian Gulf, and so on," Zakharova told a briefing.