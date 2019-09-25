UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Lavrov, Zelenskyy Discuss Donbas Settlement in Line With Minsk Agreements

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that in his brief conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation in Donbas in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

"These were not talks, it was a conversation. We discussed where we are, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation in Donbas in accordance with the Minsk agreements. The main thing is that the Ukrainian president said this," Lavrov told reporters.

More Stories From World

