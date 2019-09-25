Lavrov, Zelenskyy Share Brief Contact on Sidelines of UN General Assembly - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a short talk at a reception in honor of the heads of delegations organized on behalf of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a diplomatic source in New York told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was a brief contact," the source confirmed.

He added that the conversation was quite formal.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump later in the day, to discuss Russia's Minsk obligations among other topics.