Lavrov, Zelenskyy Share Brief Contact On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly - Source

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a short talk at a reception in honor of the heads of delegations organized on behalf of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a diplomatic source in New York told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was a brief contact," the source confirmed.

He added that the conversation was quite formal.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump later in the day, to discuss Russia's Minsk obligations among other topics.

