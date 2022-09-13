UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Arrival For UNGA Remains Problematic, Essential Staff Have No Visas Yet - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 11:51 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's arrival for the UN General Assembly high-level week remains problematic, as many of his essential staff have not received visas, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Arrival of the Minister (Sergey Lavrov) still remains problematic because many of his essential staff have no visas yet. We are in contact with US colleagues in regard of the remainder of the visas," the source said.

