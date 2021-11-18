UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Correspondence Shows Russia Did Not Sabotage Normandy Talks - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:24 PM

The publication of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's correspondence with his French and German counterparts shows that Moscow did not sabotage the Normandy Format negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) the publication of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's correspondence with his French and German counterparts shows that Moscow did not sabotage the Normandy Format negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to the spokeswoman, the publication was made because Moscow was accused of sabotaging Normandy Format meetings.

"The problem is that these assessments were given by those who represent the countries, that is, they were not expert assessments, such an opinion was expressed by people who were in contact with the Russian side, conducted this correspondence," Zakharova said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

She added that German and French officials were aware of Russia's position.

"It can be assessed in different ways, each side has the right to do so, but it is simply impossible to call it a sabotage, blockade of the negotiation process, blocking the solution of problems," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman also said that Moscow awaits reactions from Paris and Berlin on the publication.

"We published it yesterday quite late, I think it was seven or eight in the evening, something like that. And I haven't seen the reaction yet, we have to wait ... I think that there will probably be some kind of reaction," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories From World

