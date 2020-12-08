(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's potential visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from December 14-15 is under consideration, and the final decision will depend on the coronavirus developments, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's potential visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from December 14-15 is under consideration, and the final decision will depend on the coronavirus developments, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This is being studied.

The decision will depend on the epidemiological situation," the source said, when asked about the potential December 14-15 visit.

Lavrov was previously expected to pay a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said he would hold talks with the country's political leadership and foreign ministry officials on bilateral relations and situation in the Balkans.