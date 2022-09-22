UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Meeting With Cypriot President At UNGA Canceled At EU's Behest - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades pulled out of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled on Wednesday at the United Nations, as part of the European Union response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation earlier that day announcing partial mobilization and support for referendums on Ukrainian regions joining Russia, Cyprus media reported on Thursday

The talks, among others, were to focus on the possible establishment of direct flights between Russia and breakaway Northern Cyprus.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told CyBC radio that this was because of developments in Ukraine and the latest decrees issued by President Putin.

Pelekanos said the EU had given instructions to cancel all bilateral contacts with Russia.

The EU foreign ministers, who were at the UN General Assembly in New York, held a meeting following the Russian president's speech to discuss a common position, and promised further restrictive measures.

The Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic as well as the parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions under Russian military control announced on Tuesday they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

Related Topics

