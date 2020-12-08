MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from December 14-15 is being negotiated, and the final decision will depend on the coronavirus developments, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This is being studied. The decision will depend on the epidemiological situation," the source said, when asked about the potential December 14-15 visit.

Lavrov was previously expected to pay a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28.