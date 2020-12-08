UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov's Potential December 14-15 Visit To Bosnia And Herzegovina Is Negotiated - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Lavrov's Potential December 14-15 Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina Is Negotiated - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from December 14-15 is being negotiated, and the final decision will depend on the coronavirus developments, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This is being studied. The decision will depend on the epidemiological situation," the source said, when asked about the potential December 14-15 visit.

Lavrov was previously expected to pay a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Bosnia And Herzegovina October December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif sacked from PTV Sports along with sev ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

51 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

33 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.