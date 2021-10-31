UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Schedule At G20 Summit Not Including Meetings With US Officials - Moscow

Lavrov's Schedule at G20 Summit Not Including Meetings With US Officials - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit does not include any meetings with US officials, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"American partners are not included in the schedule," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The Russian minister is taking part part in the in-person G20 summit in Rome this weekend. He has already held bilateral meetings with French, Turkish and Chinese counterparts.

