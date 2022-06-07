WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The United States does not expect Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks with Turkish officials in Turkey this week to resolve the issue of getting grain exports out of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"I am confident that one meeting alone won't be able to solve this challenge," Price said during a press briefing. "This will be a challenge that will of course, need to involve Ukraine at the center."

Earlier on Monday, Lavrov said he plans to discuss potential mechanisms to unblock grain deliveries from Ukraine during his upcoming visit to Turkey. If Ankara is ready to help clear the waters at the ports of mines for the export of Ukrainian grain, then the military of Russia and Turkey will be able to agree on the best way to do this, Lavrov said.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of the sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems, provided that Kiev clear the Ukrainian ports of mines.