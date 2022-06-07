UrduPoint.com

Lavrov's Turkey Trip Not Expected To Resolve Issue Of Ukraine Grain Exports - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Lavrov's Turkey Trip Not Expected to Resolve Issue of Ukraine Grain Exports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The United States does not expect Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks with Turkish officials in Turkey this week to resolve the issue of getting grain exports out of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"I am confident that one meeting alone won't be able to solve this challenge," Price said during a press briefing. "This will be a challenge that will of course, need to involve Ukraine at the center."

Earlier on Monday, Lavrov said he plans to discuss potential mechanisms to unblock grain deliveries from Ukraine during his upcoming visit to Turkey. If Ankara is ready to help clear the waters at the ports of mines for the export of Ukrainian grain, then the military of Russia and Turkey will be able to agree on the best way to do this, Lavrov said.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of the sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems, provided that Kiev clear the Ukrainian ports of mines.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Ankara Kiev Price United States From Wheat Best

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

24 minutes ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

24 minutes ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

37 minutes ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

37 minutes ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

37 minutes ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.