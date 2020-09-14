(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Berlin on September 15 was canceled due to changes in the working schedule of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The timing of the visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Berlin, as well as the modality of his joint participation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in the closing ceremony of this "cross" Year of Scientific and Educational Partnerships 2018-2020 in Berlin on September 15 were agreed a year ago and were confirmed during the talks in Moscow on August 11, 2020," the ministry explained.

"On September 3 this year, the German side notified about changes in the working schedule of H.

Maas, in connection with which his participation in the ceremony is canceled, and only an hour and a half are given for bilateral negotiations. Thus, the initial and main purpose of S.V. Lavrov's visit to the capital of Germany turned out to be irrelevant, and the proposed format of bilateral negotiations was severely curtailed," it said.

"Against this background, a decision was made to cancel the mentioned visit. The relevant information was brought to the attention of the German side. Given the importance and successful completion of the "cross" Year, Sergey Lavrov will send greetings to the participants in the closing ceremony," the ministry said.