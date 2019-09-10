UrduPoint.com
Lavrov's Visit To Iraq Slated For October 7 - Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister

Tue 10th September 2019

Lavrov's Visit to Iraq Slated for October 7 - Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit Iraq on October 7, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Muayed Saleh said Tuesday.

"The visit is tentatively scheduled for the first two weeks of October, the first 10 days. The expected date for now is October 7, but it could all change," the diplomat said.

He said some agreements might be signed during this visit, but added that he had no confirmation on this.

