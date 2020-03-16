(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's Serbia trip has been postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Serbian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov had a phone conversation with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

"The ministers agreed that, due to the situation caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, Minister Lavrov's visit to Serbia, planned on March 25-26, 2020, will be postponed. They also agreed that Minister Lavrov will visit Serbia after the state of emergency, introduced on Sunday, is over," the Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Dacic told Lavrov about Serbia's response to the virus and asked him to help supply additional medical equipment in the event case numbers rapidly increased.

"Minister Lavrov promised that Russia, as always, will assist Serbia and wished the brotherly Serbian people and its leadership to defeat this deadly disease as fast as possible, " the ministry stressed.

Serbia currently has 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the country's Health Ministry.

On Sunday, Belgrade declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus across the country.