Lavrov's Washington Visit Cannot 'Turn The Tide' On US-Russia Crisis - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, December 15 (Sputnik) - Even a visit to Washington by such veteran diplomat as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cannot relieve tension between the two countries right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Lavrov traveled to the United States on Tuesday and was received by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the White House.

"Our bilateral ties are in such a deep crisis that even an important visit by a heavyweight like Lavrov cannot turn the tide and make things right. I do not think it is what happened," Peskov told Channel One's Big Game show.

He said the trip ” which came on the heels of a crucial Ukraine peace summit in Paris ” gave Russia an opportunity to reiterate its position on most urgent issues, but he added that there was hardly anything to celebrate.

