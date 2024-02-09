Open Menu

Law And Politics Hamper UK Museum Artefacts Returns

Published February 09, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) British museums, like others across Europe, are under pressure to return artworks taken during the colonial era, including Bronzes from Benin, royal treasures from Ghana and friezes from Greece.

However, politicians have little appetite to change the legal framework that is currently blocking full restitutions by national museums, campaigners say.

After half a century of discussions, the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) recently reached an agreement to loan Ghana gold and silver objects from the Ashanti royal court taken during the colonial era in 1874.

The loan of these 32 pieces could last up to six years, according to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, seat of the Ashanti kingdom in now modern-day Ghana.

But Nana Oforiatta Ayim, special advisor to the Ghanaian government on culture, felt that the gesture was not enough.

"Someone comes in to your home, and steals something from your house, keeps it in their house, and then X amount of years later comes up and says 'I'm going to lend you your things back'. It doesn't make any sense," she told the BBC.

Some UK museums have managed to return artefacts, such as the 72 pieces -- including 12 Benin bronzes -- returned to Nigeria in 2022 by the Horniman Museum in London.

But British laws dating from the 1960s and 1980s prevent national museums, such as the British Museum and the V&A, from making such restitutions.

This is particularly relevant in the long-standing and symbolic quarrel between London and Athens over the future of the Parthenon friezes.

British authorities say the sculptures, on display at the British Museum, were legally acquired in 1802, while Greece maintains they were looted when the country was under Ottoman rule.

