Law And Politics Hamper UK Museum Artefacts Returns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) British museums, like others across Europe, are under pressure to return artworks taken during the colonial era, including Bronzes from Benin, royal treasures from Ghana and friezes from Greece.
However, politicians have little appetite to change the legal framework that is currently blocking full restitutions by national museums, campaigners say.
After half a century of discussions, the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) recently reached an agreement to loan Ghana gold and silver objects from the Ashanti royal court taken during the colonial era in 1874.
The loan of these 32 pieces could last up to six years, according to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, seat of the Ashanti kingdom in now modern-day Ghana.
But Nana Oforiatta Ayim, special advisor to the Ghanaian government on culture, felt that the gesture was not enough.
"Someone comes in to your home, and steals something from your house, keeps it in their house, and then X amount of years later comes up and says 'I'm going to lend you your things back'. It doesn't make any sense," she told the BBC.
Some UK museums have managed to return artefacts, such as the 72 pieces -- including 12 Benin bronzes -- returned to Nigeria in 2022 by the Horniman Museum in London.
But British laws dating from the 1960s and 1980s prevent national museums, such as the British Museum and the V&A, from making such restitutions.
This is particularly relevant in the long-standing and symbolic quarrel between London and Athens over the future of the Parthenon friezes.
British authorities say the sculptures, on display at the British Museum, were legally acquired in 1802, while Greece maintains they were looted when the country was under Ottoman rule.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 885 minutes ago
-
Polish farmers protest Ukraine imports as govt weighs new bans5 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores15 minutes ago
-
Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks15 minutes ago
-
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency15 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores45 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival3 hours ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 883 hours ago
-
S.African Olympic champion Semenya asks for funds for legal fight3 hours ago
-
First Russian tourists post-Covid arrive in Pyongyang3 hours ago
-
Magic touch: Japan's star conductor Seiji Ozawa3 hours ago