Law Banning LGBT Content At Schools Goes Into Effect In Hungary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Law Banning LGBT Content at Schools Goes Into Effect in Hungary

The legislation banning the distribution of content portraying homosexuality and gender change at schools has gone into effect in Hungary on Wednesday amid the European Union's criticism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The legislation banning the distribution of content portraying homosexuality and gender change at schools has gone into effect in Hungary on Wednesday amid the European Union's criticism.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen harshly criticized the law, calling it a "shame.

"

In addition, the European Parliament expressed its concern on Tuesday, saying that the law resembles a similar one adopted in Russia in 2013, which "resulted in serious harm" to the LGBT community in there.

On June 23, the European Commission sent an official request to Hungary's justice ministry about the law, mentioning that its provisions may defy fundamental human rights provided by the EU Charter. According to the Hungarian government, the law is aimed at protecting children, while LGBT issues should be discussed with parents.

