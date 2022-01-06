Law Enforcement Agencies in Nur-Sultan Ensure Protection of Public Order - Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) - Law enforcement agencies ensure proper protection of the public order in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, and the situation in the city is under control, the city's police department chief, Erzhan Sadenov, said on Thursday.

"As the commandant of the city of Nur-Sultan, I am saying that law enforcement officers ensure proper protection of the public order and citizens' safety in the capital. The situation in the city is fully under control," the official said.

Sadenov asked residents to keep calm and to guard against panic and provocations.

"(I ask you) to respect the operations we are conducting and the law during the state of emergency. I am warning you that all wrongdoings will be immediately suppressed," the official said.