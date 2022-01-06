UrduPoint.com

Law Enforcement Agencies In Nur-Sultan Ensure Protection Of Public Order - Police Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Law Enforcement Agencies in Nur-Sultan Ensure Protection of Public Order - Police Chief

Law enforcement agencies ensure proper protection of the public order in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, and the situation in the city is under control, the city's police department chief, Erzhan Sadenov, said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) - Law enforcement agencies ensure proper protection of the public order in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, and the situation in the city is under control, the city's police department chief, Erzhan Sadenov, said on Thursday.

"As the commandant of the city of Nur-Sultan, I am saying that law enforcement officers ensure proper protection of the public order and citizens' safety in the capital. The situation in the city is fully under control," the official said.

Sadenov asked residents to keep calm and to guard against panic and provocations.

"(I ask you) to respect the operations we are conducting and the law during the state of emergency. I am warning you that all wrongdoings will be immediately suppressed," the official said.

Related Topics

Police Kazakhstan January All

Recent Stories

Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

Make traffic police more efficient: IGP

2 seconds ago
 Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

4 seconds ago
 Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more d ..

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in ..

COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan amid Turkish Deput ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Internet Provider Restores Wired Conn ..

Kazakhstan's Internet Provider Restores Wired Connection Except in Almaty - Glob ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 850 Babies Born Addicted to Drugs, Alcohol in ..

Over 850 Babies Born Addicted to Drugs, Alcohol in Scotland Since 2017 - Report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.