Law Enforcement Closes Street In Central Minsk Over Recent Protests

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Law Enforcement Closes Street in Central Minsk Over Recent Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Belarusian law enforcement officers have blocked a part of the Maserava in the center of Minsk due to recent civil unrest after the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Several special riot control vehicles are at the crossing of the prospects of Maserava and Pobeditelei, near the "Minsk - Hero City" Stella, where the opposition was holding a protest earlier. Only taxis and buses are being let through.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev has said that the law enforcement agencies will prevent any destabilization in the country.

"We declare that we will not allow destabilization in the country. We have enough strength and resources for that. We are warning that any breach of the law will be stopped and perpetrators held accountable, as required by law," the minister said.

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote. The results have sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests.

