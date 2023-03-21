Law Enforcement Do Not Expect Trump to Be Arraigned Until Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Law enforcement officials do not expect former President Donald Trump to be arraigned in New York until next week to face charges tied to paying hush money to an adult star, Fox news reported citing a source.

Officials at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office met behind closed doors to discuss the logistics of bringing Trump in, and have ruled out a virtual option, the report said on Monday. A Manhattan grand jury has another witness on Wednesday, the report added.

The grand jury has been probing a payment Trump made in 2016 to adult actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called on supporters to protest if he is brought in.