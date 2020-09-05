Law Enforcement Officers Arrest at Least 3 People at Student Rally in Minsk- Correspondent

At least three participants of a student march were detained by law enforcement officers in the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) At least three participants of a student march were detained by law enforcement officers in the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The march participants were mostly students of the Minsk State Linguistic University, who held a rally near their school earlier in the day.

The marchers were moving in a single column through the Independence Avenue. After some of them crossed a street near the Yakub Kolas square, several buses without plates stopped, with people in dark uniforms and ski masks emerging and starting pushing marchers into buses without identifying themselves.

The correspondent saw the men arresting four people, with one of them managing to run away.