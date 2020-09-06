(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Law enforcement officers have detained several participants of protests near the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Sunday, adding that security forces are pushing the crowd back from the building.

Protesters were on their way to a nearby park when about 10 minibuses without license plates and buses with riot police drove to Independence Avenue.

As a result, at least 10 people out of those in the park were detained and taken to police vans. The detentions are still ongoing.

Another correspondent reported on three more detentions.