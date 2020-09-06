UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Enforcement Officers Detain Several Protesters Near Lukashenko's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Law Enforcement Officers Detain Several Protesters Near Lukashenko's Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Law enforcement officers have detained several participants of protests near the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Sunday, adding that security forces are pushing the crowd back from the building.

Protesters were on their way to a nearby park when about 10 minibuses without license plates and buses with riot police drove to Independence Avenue.

As a result, at least 10 people out of those in the park were detained and taken to police vans. The detentions are still ongoing.

Another correspondent reported on three more detentions.

Related Topics

Police Minsk Independence Sunday From

Recent Stories

DLD adopts artificial intelligence technology in s ..

52 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

2 hours ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.