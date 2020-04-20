(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Police officers in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have detained a gunman who opened fire in the rural community of Portapique, killing an unspecified amount of people on Sunday.

"Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available," the provincial office of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials noted that there were several casualties from the incident and that the gunman was driving a vehicle that had been modified to resemble a police cruiser.

Police in the province will provide further information about the incident during a press conference that will commence at 22:00 GMT.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting spree and also praised law enforcement officers for apprehending the suspect.