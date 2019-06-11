UrduPoint.com
Law Enforcement Officers Involved In Golunov Case Suspended From Duties - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:11 PM

Law Enforcement Officers Involved in Golunov Case Suspended From Duties - Minister

Police officers involved in the case of Medusa journalist Ivan Golunov, have been suspended from official duties, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Police officers involved in the case of Medusa journalist Ivan Golunov, have been suspended from official duties, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday.

Kolokoltsev said that the case against Golunov, who was detained on June 6 on alleged suspicion of involvement in illicit drug trade, was dropped due to the lack of evidence of his participation in the crime.

"The materials of the internal investigation by the unit of own security of the Russian Interior Ministry have been sent to the Investigative Committee to assess the legality of the actions of the police officers who detained the citizen. For the period of the assessment, they are suspended from their official duties," the minister added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

