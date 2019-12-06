Law Enforcers Detain 90 Protesters During Anti-Pension Reform Rallies in Paris - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The number of people detained during protests against pension reform in Paris reached 90, the police prefecture said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported about 65 detainees in the French capital.

"Manifestation. At 7.30 a.m. (06:30 GMT), the police and gendarmes conducted 11,490 patrol checks, 90 people were detained," the police wrote on Twitter.

The mass rally began at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) at the Paris Est Train Station, en route to Place de la Nations.

Among the strike's organizers were a number of the largest trade unions in France. To ensure security in the French capital, 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized.

The French Interior Ministry estimated that over 800,000 protesters took to the streets across France to rally against the controversial pension reform. The French government has recently proposed replacing a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.