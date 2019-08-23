Law Enforcers in Kaluga Region Stopped Activity of Six Extremists Financing IS - FSB

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had stopped the activities of six members of an extremist cell in the Kaluga region that sent money to Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had stopped the activities of six members of an extremist cell in the Kaluga region that sent money to Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists.

"The criminal group consisted of six natives of Central Asian states. On instructions from the international terrorist organization, they collected and sent money to Syria to finance terrorist activities," the FSB said.