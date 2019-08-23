UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Enforcers In Kaluga Region Stopped Activity Of Six Extremists Financing IS - FSB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Law Enforcers in Kaluga Region Stopped Activity of Six Extremists Financing IS - FSB

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had stopped the activities of six members of an extremist cell in the Kaluga region that sent money to Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had stopped the activities of six members of an extremist cell in the Kaluga region that sent money to Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists.

"The criminal group consisted of six natives of Central Asian states. On instructions from the international terrorist organization, they collected and sent money to Syria to finance terrorist activities," the FSB said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Kaluga Money Criminals From Asia

Recent Stories

JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with K ..

3 minutes ago

KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag a ..

3 minutes ago

Country moving in right direction: Punjab Food Min ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects First Results of Prisoner Swap D ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

3 minutes ago

Modi is man of mad thinking: Sheikh Rashid

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.