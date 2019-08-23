Law Enforcers In Kaluga Region Stopped Activity Of Six Extremists Financing IS - FSB
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had stopped the activities of six members of an extremist cell in the Kaluga region that sent money to Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists.
"The criminal group consisted of six natives of Central Asian states. On instructions from the international terrorist organization, they collected and sent money to Syria to finance terrorist activities," the FSB said.