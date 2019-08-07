Law Enforcers, Militants Engage In Gunfight In Russia's Ingushetia - Source
Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:10 AM
NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) An armed clash between law enforcers and militants took place on Wednesday in the village of Voznesenskoye in Russia's Ingushetia, where a counterterror operation is underway, a source in regional law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
The counterterror operation started at 4.30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT), with several restrictions imposed in the village.
"According to preliminary information, when law enforcers were conducing a check in the village, they detected militants who opened fire. As a result, they engaged in a gunfight," the source said.