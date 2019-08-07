NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) An armed clash between law enforcers and militants took place on Wednesday in the village of Voznesenskoye in Russia's Ingushetia, where a counterterror operation is underway, a source in regional law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

The counterterror operation started at 4.30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT), with several restrictions imposed in the village.

"According to preliminary information, when law enforcers were conducing a check in the village, they detected militants who opened fire. As a result, they engaged in a gunfight," the source said.