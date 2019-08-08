Law Enforcers Storming Residence of Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Again - Office

Law enforcers started storming the residence of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev again, Atambayev's office told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Law enforcers started storming the residence of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev again, Atambayev's office told Sputnik.

"About 200 police officers again started storming the residence, they are using stun grenades.

Supporters are repelling them, they number about 400, they have no weapons, only stones and sticks," the office said.

It said Atambayev's supporters had canceled a rally in Bishkek and were heading to his residence in Koi-Tash.