Law Establishing LPR Borders Within Luhansk Region Limits to Be Enacted Soon - LPR Head

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A law defining the borders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) within the limits of Ukraine 's Luhansk region will soon be enacted, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Tuesday.

The parliament of the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed in late November a similar bill, defining the DPR borders within Donetsk region's limits.

"A similar law will come into force at home in near future," Pasechnik said at a joint press conference with DPR head Denis Pushilin.

After the bill was passed in DPR, Pushilin said it did not contradict the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement. The border will go along the contact line until the conflict is settled, he added.