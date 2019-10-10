UrduPoint.com
Law On Donbas Special Status To Be Discussed In Normandy Format - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:21 PM

The law on the special status for Donbas in eastern Ukraine and pardon will be discussed in Normandy format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The law on the special status for Donbas in eastern Ukraine and pardon will be discussed in Normandy format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Red lines will be discussed in the Normandy format, we will hear one another, what the next steps are ...

What the new law on special status will entail?" Zelenskyy told reporters.

The Ukrainian president added that the pardon should also be discussed in Normandy format.

"What this law is, what the pardon is ... All of this will be discussed in Normandy format," he said.

Zelenskyy said that holding the meeting in Normandy format � of France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine � depended on the pullback of forces in Donbas.

