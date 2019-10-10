Law on Donbas Special Status Will Not Stipulate Autonomy for Region - President Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press marathon on Thursday that the law on the special status of Donbas would not envision the region's autonomy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press marathon on Thursday that the law on the special status of Donbas would not envision the region's autonomy.

"As for the law on the special status [of Donbas], look, we cannot talk about autonomy in this law, the most important thing is to say what we cannot do, not what we can.

I know that there are humanitarian issues there, I know that there will be questions about the language so that they [residents of Donbas] could have the regional status of the Russian language," Zelenskyy said.

"I think there are many humanitarian compromises that we can talk about," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.