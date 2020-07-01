BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The new law on national security in Hong Kong will be a deterrent for foreign elements who interfere in Hong Kong's affairs, Zhang Xiaoming, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, said.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday approved the law, it entered into force on the same day. The Hong Kong national security protection law provides from three years to life imprisonment for conspiring with foreign states or foreign organizations to undermine national security.

"This law will... deter foreign elements who interfere in Hong Kong's affairs," Zhang said at a briefing.

The official said the law was a "special gift" for the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.