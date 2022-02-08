Law on Life Imprisonment for Pedophiles Comes Into Force - Russian State Duma Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The law on life imprisonment for recidivist pedophiles has come into force, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram.

"The law on life imprisonment for pedophiles has come into force. Punishment will threaten those who have been convicted of violent acts against minors or have committed them against two or more children," Volodin wrote.