Law Partially Banning Firearms Goes Into Force in New Zealand - Police Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A law prohibiting the possession of firearms to certain categories of citizens went into force in New Zealand on Wednesday with the view to improving public safety and reducing gun violence in the country, New Zealand Police Minister Chris Hipkins said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) A law prohibiting the possession of firearms to certain categories of citizens went into force in New Zealand on Wednesday with the view to improving public safety and reducing gun violence in the country, New Zealand Police Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The Orders empower judges to prohibit anyone convicted of firearms-related crimes and other specific crimes, including murder and serious violence offences, from accessing or using guns. These orders will help Police further reduce firearms violence and make our communities safer," Hipkins said in a statement published by the government.

The new regulation will target any "violent offenders," including gang members, the minister said.

"It gets the balance right between public safety and the right to use and own firearms - by prohibiting people with a history of offending from being near a dangerous weapon," Hipkins said.

The New Zealand government decided to change the country's gun laws in response to the terrorist attack in two Christchurch mosques that took place in March 2019. Australian national Brenton Tarrant, aged 28 at the time and licensed to own firearms, shot dead 51 people. He was sentenced to life for terrorism and attempted murder.