Law signed to penalize NY companies for greenhouse gas emissions

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a law requiring companies that are big fossil fuel polluters to help pay to repair damage caused by extreme weather, which is becoming more common because of greenhouse gas emissions.

The legislation, called the Climate Change Superfund Act, mandates that the companies responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions buildup between 2000 and 2024 pay about 3 billion U.S. Dollars each year for 25 years.

"With nearly every record rainfall, heat wave, and coastal storm, New Yorkers are increasingly burdened with billions of dollars in health, safety, and environmental consequences due to polluters that have historically harmed our environment," the governor said.

The law was modeled on the original Superfund law, which was established in 1980 and requires companies to pay for the cleanup of toxic waste wrought by incidents like oil and chemical spills.